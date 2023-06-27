Man United make surprise De Gea U-turn, goalkeeper now considering exit

Manchester United reportedly offered their long-standing goalkeeper, David De Gea, a new contract with a reduced salary.

However, even though De Gea agreed to the initial offer, the club surprised him by withdrawing it and presenting him with a second offer featuring an even lower salary. That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims these unexpected turn of events have promoted the Spaniard to consider his options.

David De Gea, 32, has been a key figure at Manchester United since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2011, consistently displaying exceptional goalkeeping skills and earning a reputation as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world. Consequently, the 32-year-old found himself awarded a bumper contract thought to be worth £375,000-per week.

However, recent seasons have seen a dip in his form, prompting the club to reassess their financial commitments ahead of the keeper’s contract expiring at the end of the month.

Various factors could be influencing Manchester United’s decision-making process, such as the emergence of Dean Henderson, a promising young goalkeeper who has impressed during his latest spell with Nottingham Forest.

While it remains unlikely Henderson will return to Old Trafford as De Gea’s long-term replacement unless the club can reach an agreement with the Spaniard, or sign a new shot-stopper, they may have little choice but to reintroduce the outcasted Englishman.

Ultimately, negotiations between Manchester United and David De Gea remain ongoing, and the outcome of these discussions is yet to be determined. It remains to be seen whether De Gea will accept the revised offer or explore other options, and how this situation will impact the dynamics of the team moving forward.