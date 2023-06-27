Manchester United have been left frustrated in negotiations with Chelsea for the transfer of Mason Mount so far.

However, CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs insists Man Utd have not yet left the race for the England international, with their last bid remaining on the table for the Blues should they change their minds and decide to accept it.

“Manchester United haven’t yet walked away from pursuing Mason Mount and there will be further club-to-club talks this week,” Jacobs said.

“Their latest £50+5m offer, despite being officially rejected, remains on the table. There is frustration from Manchester United that it wasn’t accepted given Mount only has a year left on current his Chelsea deal.

“Manchester United still want to get a deal done, so this could yet prove a big week, but they refuse to accept Chelsea’s £58+7m counter. This should come as no surprise. Manchester United have never been willing to pay more than £60m for Mount.”

Mount could be a fine option for the Red Devils if they can get a deal done for him, but it’s also clear that they should do their best not to over-pay for someone who will be a free agent in just a year’s time.

Chelsea could do well to simply cash in on Mount while they still can, as it’s still looking for the time being like they could make decent money from letting him go this summer.

Of course, one can also understand CFC doing all they can not to lose a top quality and popular homegrown talent move to a Premier League rival on the cheap.