Man United eye up transfer of versatile star but it could be affected by Chelsea player’s movement

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Bayern Munich’s versatile defender Benjamin Pavard this summer.

The Red Devils could do with an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka in that area of the pitch, and Pavard could be a realistic option.

The France international recently changed agents as he seems to be preparing for a move away from Bayern, with Man Utd potentially up against Inter Milan for his signature, though that could hinge on what happens with Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, who is also a target for the Serie A giants and seemingly close to finalising a move to the San Siro, according to Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers in the video clip below…

If Inter miss out on Azpilicueta, then it could be that they’ll step up their interest in Pavard as an alternative to the Chelsea veteran.

United would surely do well to swoop for this signing if possible, though, with Pavard providing an option as a right-back, wing-back, or centre-back – just the kind of versatility that Erik ten Hag likes in his defensive players.

