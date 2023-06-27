Manchester City sign Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea.

The Croatian midfielder’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium, in a deal thought to be worth around £30m, adds further strength to Pep Guardiola’s already formidable squad.

Kovacic’s move to Manchester City comes after an impressive spell with Chelsea, where he played a crucial role in their recent success, including winning the Champions League. Known for his technical skills, vision, and ability to control his team’s midfield, the 29-year-old will undoubtedly provide an additional dimension to Pep Guardiola’s side.

The acquisition of Kovacic highlights Manchester City’s ambition to maintain their dominance in English football and compete for major honours at the highest level. With a well-rounded squad, featuring talented individuals across all areas of the pitch, the club is poised to mount another strong title defence and challenge for continental glory once again in the upcoming season.

During Kovacic’s four years with Chelsea, the midfielder scored six goals and registered 15 assists in 221 games in all competitions.

