Manchester City sign Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea.

The Croatian midfielder’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium, in a deal thought to be worth around £30m, adds further strength to Pep Guardiola’s already formidable squad.

Official, confirmed. Mateo Kovaci? joins Manchester City on permanent deal from Chelsea. ?? #MCFC Chelsea will receive £25m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons. Contract until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/z4Dve3a2KZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023

Kovacic’s move to Manchester City comes after an impressive spell with Chelsea, where he played a crucial role in their recent success, including winning the Champions League. Known for his technical skills, vision, and ability to control his team’s midfield, the 29-year-old will undoubtedly provide an additional dimension to Pep Guardiola’s side.

The acquisition of Kovacic highlights Manchester City’s ambition to maintain their dominance in English football and compete for major honours at the highest level. With a well-rounded squad, featuring talented individuals across all areas of the pitch, the club is poised to mount another strong title defence and challenge for continental glory once again in the upcoming season.

During Kovacic’s four years with Chelsea, the midfielder scored six goals and registered 15 assists in 221 games in all competitions.