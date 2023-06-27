Paris Saint-Germain interested in signing 25-year-old West Ham midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly set their sights on acquiring the services of Lucas Paqueta.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim the French giants, who are known for their ambitious transfer strategies, are keen on bolstering their squad ahead of next season.

Paqueta, 25, has been in impressive form for West Ham, showcasing his technical ability, vision, and versatility in midfield.

However, West Ham will likely be reluctant to part ways with their prized asset. The Brazilian playmaker has quickly become a vital cog in the team’s midfield, playing a pivotal role in their recent success, including providing the assist for Jarrod Bowen’s Europa League Conference goal earlier this month.

The 25-year-old’s creativity, passing range, and ability to control the tempo of the game have made him a fan favourite at the London Stadium.

Moreover, West Ham will want their aims of becoming a competitive force in the Premier League to be attributed to their astute recruitment and the development of a cohesive squad. Selling Paqueta would disrupt the team’s stability and potentially hamper their progress. Manager David Moyes recognises the importance of retaining key players, and he is unlikely to sanction the sale of Paqueta unless an exorbitant offer is made.

Additionally, West Ham’s ambition to qualify for European competitions further diminishes the likelihood of them wanting to part ways with a player of Paqueta’s calibre. With aspirations of regular European football, they need to retain their best players to compete at the highest level.

Ultimately, while PSG may be interested in securing Lucas Paqueta’s services, West Ham will be determined to hold on to their midfield maestro.

