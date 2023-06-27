Liverpool & Chelsea now ahead of Arsenal in race for wonderkid transfer

Liverpool and Chelsea are now reportedly ahead of Arsenal in the race for the transfer of Southampton midfield wonderkid Romeo Lavia this summer.

The Belgium international was superb in the Premier League last season, showing himself to be one of the finest young players in the country, despite ultimately not being able to do quite enough to prevent Southampton’s relegation to the Championship.

Fabrizio Romano has mentioned that there is plenty of interest in Lavia in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, also stating that the 19-year-old’s asking price is likely to be as high as £50million.

According to Football Transfers, it now seems that Liverpool and Chelsea are emerging as more likely destinations for Lavia than Arsenal, with the Gunners unable to get a deal done until they also resolve the situation with signing Declan Rice and selling Thomas Partey.

Lavia looks like he could do a fine job in Liverpool’s midfield, giving them the upgrade they need on ageing stars like Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Chelsea, meanwhile, would also surely benefit from a top young player like this coming in as the long-term successor to N’Golo Kante, who recently left for the Saudi Pro League.

Arsenal will understandably want Rice as a priority, but Lavia could undoubtedly be another useful option, especially if Partey does end up leaving.