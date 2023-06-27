Worry for Roma as Saudi clubs turn attention to 29-year-old attacker

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is reportedly considering a summer approach for Roma attacker Paulo Dybala.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via the Daily Mail), who claims Al-Hilal are looking to capitalise on the South American’s low release clause.

Dybala, 29, joined Roma from Juventus on a free transfer just 12 months ago.

The Argentina international has been a crucial figure in the club’s attacking prowess, displaying important goal-scoring ability, consequently, the news of Al-Hilal’s interest will undoubtedly worry fans and club officials.

The attacker’s release clause is a double-edged sword too. While it protects players from being held hostage by unrealistic transfer fees, it also leaves clubs vulnerable to losing their top talents for relatively small sums, and in Dybala’s case, his release clause, which is believed to be just £10.3m, appears to significantly undervalue his market worth, making Roma’s concern valid.

As the transfer window unfolds, all eyes will be on Jose Mourinho and his attempts to retain one of his best players from the clutches of Al-Hilal. The coming weeks promise to be crucial in determining Dybala’s future and the impact it could have on Roma’s aspirations for success next season.