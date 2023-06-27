Saudi’s chasing Oxlade-Chamberlain and former Liverpool colleague Mo Salah makes Pro League decision

The relentless approaches of the Saudi Pro League are showing no signs of abating this summer, with former Liverpool star, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the latest to be targeted.

At just 29 years of age, he could become one of the more high-profile captures for the emerging league, with the Daily Mail noting that he is still undecided on whether to make the move to the Middle East or see what opportunities arrive In Europe.

The cachet of becoming the first England international to grace the league isn’t anything to turn his nose up at, nor would the expected riches that would come his way, albeit anyone take the Saudi money does so knowing that they would be taking a step down in terms of quality, with respect.

That’s not to say that the longer term plan of the league becoming powerful is fanciful, however, at this stage the project is still in its early stages.

One player who the league would surely love to acquire is Oxlade-Chamberlain’s former Liverpool colleague, Mo Salah.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal transfer battles over Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia Juventus star Adrien Rabiot has made a decision on Man United switch and will sign a contract on Wednesday Exclusive: Arsenal tried “multiple times” to seal midfielder transfer before done deal elsewhere

The Egyptian King would be a real crowd puller though as Mirror Sport note, he isn’t interested in a move to the Pro League, nor will he consider the prospect of moving to Real Madrid.

As far as Salah appears concerned, his future will remain on Merseyside for the time being, which puts paid to any rumours and will surely delight the Anfield faithful.