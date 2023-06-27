The unsung hero who had a key role in persuading Arteta to pursue Timber transfer for Arsenal

It was an unsung member of Arsenal’s coaching team who may have played a pretty important role in convincing Mikel Arteta to pursue the transfer of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber this summer.

The Netherlands international could finalise a move to the Emirates Stadium this week, according to Algemeen Dagblad, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, with the report adding that Arsenal coach Albert Stuivenberg played a key role in talking Arteta round to trying to sign Timber.

Stuivenberg knows a thing or two about Dutch football, having previously worked under Louis van Gaal, and it seems he helped convince Arteta that Timber was the missing piece of the puzzle in the Arsenal defence.

Stuivenberg might not be a name we hear a lot about, but it seems he’s a trusted figure in Arteta’s staff, and he’s even helping with transfer recommendations now.

Timber looks a hugely exciting signing, so if this does go through then Arsenal fans will surely be pleased to see Arteta’s assistant giving the Spaniard good advice on transfer targets.

Arsenal are showing plenty of ambition this summer, with Fabrizio Romano reporting this morning on their desire to table a third bid for Declan Rice.