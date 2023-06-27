Tottenham are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

The England international represents an exciting opportunity on the market this summer after Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, with a move back to the top flight seeming inevitable for such a top player.

Newcastle had also been interested in Maddison, but it now seems Spurs are the heavy favourites to win the race for his signature now, according to The Athletic.

Maddison is an exciting potential addition to this Tottenham squad, with a bit more flair and creativity needed in the Spurs midfield after a difficult campaign last year.

Newcastle could also undoubtedly have benefited from signing the 26-year-old, but The Athletic claim they’re now focusing on Sandro Tonali and other targets.

It will be good to see Maddison back in the Premier League, though he might perhaps be a bit disappointed not to have got the chance to move to a Champions League club like Newcastle.

The Athletic suggest Leicester are holding out for £60m for Maddison but it remains to be seen if THFC can succeed in getting him for less than that.