Tottenham Hotspur ‘optimistic’ over deal to sign James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on acquiring Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

Facing competition from Newcastle United when it comes to securing the Englishman’s signature, Tottenham Hotspur know that if they’re to land the playmaker, they must act quickly.

And according to a recent report from Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth, the Lilywhites, after opening talks, are feeling ‘optimistic’ a deal can be reached.

While the two teams may be slightly apart in terms of their valuation of Maddison at the moment, negotiations are underway to bridge the gap and reach a mutually agreeable fee. Tottenham’s new manager Ange Postecoglou recognises the importance of securing the services of the talented playmaker and is clearly determined to beat Newcastle to his signature.

In order to reach an agreement, both clubs will likely engage in constructive dialogue, with the intention of finding common ground. They may explore various deal structures, including add-ons or performance-related bonuses. Additionally, the willingness of the player himself to join Tottenham Hotspur’s project could also play a significant role in the negotiations.

As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen which club will emerge victorious in the pursuit of James Maddison. However, the determination of Tottenham Hotspur, coupled with the ongoing negotiations, suggests that they are eager to secure the midfielder’s services and bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

