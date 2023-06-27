Transfer news: Declan Rice bidding war, Chelsea exits, Mason Man Utd latest & more – Fabrizio Romano

Good morning guys and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and get this plus more exclusive content ad-free and straight to your inbox!

Today’s top stories:

AC Milan

How close is Ruben Loftus-Cheek to joining AC Milan and which Chelsea teammate could join him there? More info here.

AC Milan will complete Marco Sportiello deal tomorrow with medical tests and contract signing. The goalkeeper will join on a free transfer from Atalanta.

deal tomorrow with medical tests and contract signing. The goalkeeper will join on a free transfer from Atalanta. AC Milan are closing in on the signing of Luka Romero. The final details are being discussed with his camp and then the Argentinian talent will join Milan on a long term deal. Romero will not be signing a new contract at Lazio and will join Milan as a free agent.

Al Ahli

Roberto Firmino’s transfer to the Saudi club is very advanced – more on that here.

Al Nassr

Final contracts checked, deal closed for Hakim Ziyech set to join Al Nassr. It’s all agreed with Chelsea since last week and also on player side. He’ll sign a contract until June 2026, it’s now just matter of completing his medical tests and then it will be official. Here we go confirmed.

Al Nassr are still waiting for Marcelo Brozovic to give the green light to their proposal to make his transfer to Saudi happen. A deal has been in place with Inter for €22/23m since Sunday. There are no issues between the two clubs, so it only depends on Brozovic now.

Arsenal

Arsenal will bid again for Declan Rice , but what about Romeo Lavia and how close was Ilkay Gundogan ? Full details here.

, but what about and how close was ? Full details here. Arsenal are also continuing to work on the Jurrien Timber deal and they’re increasingly confident – more exclusive info here.

Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan has officially been announced by Barcelona – more on why he chose them over Arsenal and Saudi clubs here.

has officially been announced by Barcelona – more on why he chose them over Arsenal and Saudi clubs here. Arnau Tenas leaves Barcelona as a free agent, Spanish GK confirms: “Yes, I am leaving Barcelona. The club has decided not to execute my renewal option. I can confirm that, it’s over.”

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is being linked with Bayern again – my latest info here.

Both Bayern and Manchester City are insisting on Kyle Walker deal. Bayern are pushing to sign Walker as a new right-back, Man City offered him new contract last week and keep insisting to get the green light. The decision is now with the player, and is expected soon.

Paris Saint-Germain are close to signing Lucas Hernandez. Talks are progressing to the final stages between clubs, with an agreement almost struck with Bayern. Final details will be discussed soon then completed. Personal terms agreement, 100% done and sealed. Lucas wants PSG.

Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to sign Italian centre back Fabio Chiarodia rated as one of the best young CBs in Europe. Here we go, done deal. Deal almost done — Chiarodia leaves Werder, he was wanted from Italian and English top clubs, also BVB asked for him.

Brentford

Official, confirmed. Brentford sign Ji-soo Kim on a permanent deal — the talented 18-year-old centre back joins on a four year contract with the option of a further year.

Chelsea

It is my understanding that Chelsea's final green light to Cesar Azpilicueta contract termination is expected soon. It's a work in progress. Azpilicueta has agreed a two-year deal at Inter, with a verbal agreement in place since last week.

Mason Mount's message to Chelsea is clear – more on that here.

Crystal Palace

What’s the latest on Wilfried Zaha’s future? My update here.

Inter Milan

Marcus Thuram is expected in Milano this week in order to undergo medical tests and sign five year deal as Inter player — it will happen tomorrow. Free transfer almost completed, deal set to be signed.

Juventus

Juventus are now finalising details of the agreement for Timothy Weah deal with Lille. Personal terms agreement, already sealed. Juve hope to get medical tests and also contract signing done by the end of the week.

Juventus are now finalising details of the agreement for Timothy Weah deal with Lille. Personal terms agreement, already sealed. Juve hope to get medical tests and also contract signing done by the end of the week.

Adrien Rabiot is close to a final decision on his future – full details here.

Lazio

What’s the latest on Wilfried Zaha to Lazio? My update here.

Liverpool

Liverpool have joined the race for this Arsenal target – full details here.

Manchester City

Manchester City have made a bid for Declan Rice – more info here.

– more info here. Mateo Kovacic contract at Manchester City will be valid until June 2027. Already completed medical tests last week. Man City will pay £25m plus £5m add ons to Chelsea.

contract at Manchester City will be valid until June 2027. Already completed medical tests last week. Man City will pay £25m plus £5m add ons to Chelsea. Josko Gvardiol next for City? More on that here.

Both Bayern and Manchester City are insisting on Kyle Walker deal. Bayern are pushing to sign Walker as a new right-back, Man City offered him new contract last week and keep insisting to get the green light. The decision is now with the player, and is expected soon.

Manchester United

Manchester United are now set to sign English talented full-back Harry Amass, deal done. He is set to join from Watford on a four-year deal, it will be signed and completed this week.

Adrien Rabiot's future is almost resolved following Man Utd contact – full details here.

’s future is almost resolved following Man Utd contact – full details here. Man Utd remain the favourites for Mason Mount – more exclusive info here.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have opened concrete talks to sign Tino Livramento. Discussions are ongoing over signing the Southampton right-back for a fee of around £12m.

PSG

Xavi Simons has still not made a final decision on his future despite reports of him turning down PSG. He'll get more details on the PSG project then decide; PSV Eindhoven hope to get him to sign a new deal. PSG's buy back clause is worth €6m, but it's down to the player.

Real Madrid

Official, confirmed: Luka Modric stays at Real Madrid! He’s signed a new deal until June 2024. The veteran Croatian midfield maestro received one of the biggest proposals in football from Saudi, but respectfully turned them down in order to keep fighting for titles with the club of his life Real Madrid.

Tottenham

What's the latest on Harry Kane's future? My info here.

Romain Mundle is set to join Standard Liege after deciding to leave Tottenham. Here we go. Spurs will get compensation, while he's set to sign a four-year deal with his new club.

Guglielmo Vicario is in London right now to complete medicals as a Tottenham new signing. The deal will be announced this week.

Spurs are closing in on the signing of Leicester City playmaker James Maddison (The Athletic)

is in London right now to complete medicals as a Tottenham new signing. The deal will be announced this week. Spurs are closing in on the signing of Leicester City playmaker James Maddison (The Athletic)

