Video: Man United reveal 2023/24 home kit

Tuesday morning saw the release of Man United’s new 2023/24 home kit, though it was marred by supporter protests at the ground.
The deep red shirt was complemented by black piping down either side, and on the neck, as well as with the manufacturer signature stripes on the shoulders.
Finished off with a crisp badge and white sponsor logo, it’s an instant classic and a shirt for the ages which is sure to sell well – once the protests subside and the Old Trafford megastore can reopen again.
New season = new gear ?#MUFC || @adidasFootball pic.twitter.com/qWpufr1qVj
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 27, 2023
Fan protest. pic.twitter.com/PLECIgxAUa
— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 27, 2023
Pictures from Man United and BBC Sport’s Simon Stone