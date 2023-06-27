Video: Man United supporters protest outside Old Trafford megastore as new kit goes on sale

It was somewhat inevitable that when Man United released their new kit there would be protests against the Glazer family if they were still in charge.

On Tuesday morning, as the doors swung open for supporters to buy the new home shirt for the 2023/24 season, their way into the Old Trafford megastore was blocked by a number of fans chanting against the Glazer’s and their (current) continued ownership of the Red Devils.

The pictures will no doubt be seen around the world and will once again harm the image of this storied club.

It’s certainly not a good look when they’re still in negotiations to potentially sell.

Pictures from BBC Sport’s Simon Stone