West Ham expect 23-year-old Englishman to leave the club alongside Declan Rice

It looks like it could be all change at West Ham this summer, with rumours that a handful of other players will be following Declan Rice out of the London Stadium exit door.

David Moyes and the Hammers board have to get their transfer business just right this summer, and if they’re able to do just that, there’s no reason why success shouldn’t come their way again in 2023/24.

A third European season on the bounce shows that the east Londoners are heading in the right direction, though they were poor domestically for the majority of the last campaign.

Fortunately for all concerned with the club, they were able to secure the club’s first major trophy in 43 years by beating Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final, and that afforded them immediate entry into next season’s Europa League.

If Rice is to leave the club, and rumours would suggest that this will be the case as long as the Hammers are not messed around again by club’s low-balling them with bids below their £100m valuation, then Moyes can make very good use of the cash in the summer market.

Another player likely to be leaving the Hammers is 23-year-old Englishman, Ben Johnson.

More Stories / Latest News Wilfried Zaha and Stormzy announce deal to buy a football club together Exclusive: Ten Hag pushing for Man Utd to make GK move this week but Chelsea transfer talks also possible Crystal Palace expected to make move to sign Tottenham flop in the coming days

The full-back doesn’t appear to have progressed as much as his club would like, and The Guardian (subscription required) suggest that it’s time for him to move on.

Given that Thilo Kehrer is also mentioned as a possible outgoing, it does leave West Ham light in the full-back positions, so one must assume that Moyes is confident in who he is looking to bring in.