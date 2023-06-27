West Ham United have reportedly rejected Manchester City’s £90million transfer bid for star player and club captain Declan Rice.

That’s according to Jason Burt of the Telegraph in the tweet below, with more to follow on this major story in what will surely be seen as good news for Arsenal…

West Ham have formally rejected Man City’s £90m offer for Declan Rice. More on @TeleFootball — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) June 27, 2023

As reported by Fabrizio Romano in his column for CaughtOffside this morning, the Gunners are also planning to bid again for Rice as they continue to pursue the England international this summer.

Rice has shone as one of the finest midfielders in Europe during his time at West Ham, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do at one of these two best teams in the country.

The 24-year-old could get the chance to help City win even more silverware if he moves to the Etihad Stadium, while one imagines he could also secure legendary status and perhaps more of a leadership role if he goes to Arsenal and can help bring major titles back to the Emirates Stadium after a long wait.