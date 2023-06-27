Wilfried Zaha and Stormzy announce deal to buy a football club together

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and UK grime artist Stormzy have announced that they’ve teamed up to buy a football club.

According to reports, the duo are now set to take over Croydon Athletic FC, joining as part of a three-man consortium alongside former Crystal Palace kit manager Danny Young.

This has been officially announced by Croydon today on their official website.

Their statement read: “We are delighted to embark on a new era at AFC Croydon Athletic, subject to final FA and league approval. This has been the culmination of many months of discussions.

“The consortium will own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club.

“Whilst completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities.

“They hope to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them.

“There will be more updates to come from the consortium in due course on completion of the transaction. In the meantime there will be no further comment.”