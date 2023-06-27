Wilfried Zaha and Stormzy announce deal to buy a football club together

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and UK grime artist Stormzy have announced that they’ve teamed up to buy a football club.

According to reports, the duo are now set to take over Croydon Athletic FC, joining as part of a three-man consortium alongside former Crystal Palace kit manager Danny Young.

This has been officially announced by Croydon today on their official website.

Their statement read: “We are delighted to embark on a new era at AFC Croydon Athletic, subject to final FA and league approval. This has been the culmination of many months of discussions.

“The consortium will own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Ten Hag pushing for Man Utd to make GK move this week but Chelsea transfer talks also possible
Crystal Palace expected to make move to sign Tottenham flop in the coming days
Bayern Munich submit official bid for Tottenham captain Harry Kane

“Whilst completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities.

“They hope to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them.

“There will be more updates to come from the consortium in due course on completion of the transaction. In the meantime there will be no further comment.”

More Stories stormzy Wilfried Zaha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.