Barcelona have received a unique proposition that could potentially alleviate their financial difficulties, as an unnamed Qatari side has offered them a staggering €100 million per year deal.

The offer, which was revealed by Catalunya Radio program Tots Costa, involves granting the Qatari club permission to use Barcelona’s name in their own league.

? Qatar tempta el Barça ? Proposta multimilionària per cedir el nom a un equip de la lliga del Qatar @laiatudel https://t.co/30gNn0UzOd pic.twitter.com/xqUO1eWgOC — Tot costa (@totcosta) June 28, 2023

It’s explained that the Spanish side are now set to meticulously examine the proposal from a legal standpoint to ensure it aligns with the club’s principles and guidelines.

Barcelona’s financial woes are well documented which have hindered their transfer activities and caused wage issues in recent years.

If this arrangement comes to fruition, the injection of substantial funds would undoubtedly provide Barcelona with much-needed short-term relief.

The financial boost could potentially enable the club to address their immediate concerns and also help them navigate their ongoing financial struggles more effectively.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will ultimately accept this intriguing offer.