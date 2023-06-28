Qatari club offers Barcelona a stunning €100m per year deal to alleviate their financial struggles

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona have received a unique proposition that could potentially alleviate their financial difficulties, as an unnamed Qatari side has offered them a staggering €100 million per year deal.

The offer, which was revealed by Catalunya Radio program Tots Costa, involves granting the Qatari club permission to use Barcelona’s name in their own league.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive Neil Jones column: Carvalho exit explained, Osimhen transfer links, interest in Chelsea star, & more
Arsenal officially sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65m
“Concrete and huge” – Belgian football expert claims Liverpool intend to make an offer for 19-year-old this summer

It’s explained that the Spanish side are now set to meticulously examine the proposal from a legal standpoint to ensure it aligns with the club’s principles and guidelines.

Barcelona’s financial woes are well documented which have hindered their transfer activities and caused wage issues in recent years.

If this arrangement comes to fruition, the injection of substantial funds would undoubtedly provide Barcelona with much-needed short-term relief.

The financial boost could potentially enable the club to address their immediate concerns and also help them navigate their ongoing financial struggles more effectively.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will ultimately accept this intriguing offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.