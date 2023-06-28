6ft 5in West Ham man could leave the club to play in Italy

In a surprising turn of events, French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola seems to be on the verge of departing West Ham United and making a move to Italian club Fiorentina.

That’s according to reports in the Italian media which claim the 30-year-old shot-stopper, who spent the 2020-2021 season on loan at Fulham, is in line to leave London in favour of a move to Serie A.

Despite delivering some impressive performances during his time at the London Stadium, Areola found himself playing second fiddle to West Ham’s first-choice goalkeeper, Lukasz Fabianski. With limited opportunities for regular game time, it appears that the Frenchman is seeking a move elsewhere to enhance his prospects.

Fiorentina are believed to be interested in acquiring Areola’s services as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season after finishing runners-up in the Europa Conference League. The move would provide Areola with an opportunity to play in Serie A and potentially become the first-choice goalkeeper for La Viola.