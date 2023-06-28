Arsenal officially sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65m

Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea for a fee of £65m.

The German international has become Arsenal’s first signing of the summer who are on the verge of signing West Ham star Declan Rice after agreeing a whopping £105m deal with the Hammers for him.

They are also closing in on signing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber having already agreed personal terms with the player.

We keep moving forward.? Kai Havertz is a Gunner ?? pic.twitter.com/76j5BStw9e — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 28, 2023

Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for £75m and even though he did not fully live up to his expectations at Stamford Bridge, he will still be remembered by Chelsea fans for his contribution in helping them win the Champions League in 2021.

He scored the only goal of the game in Porto against Manchester City to win them their 2nd Champions League trophy.

He scored 32 goals and assisted 15 in 139 appearances for Chelsea. He now joins their arch rivals Arsenal who were involved in a fantastic title run last season only to lose to Manchester City in the final stages of the season.

He will no doubt be an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta’s team who now boast a great attack which includes the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Trossard, Martinelli, Saka and now the German.