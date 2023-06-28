Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri may not necessarily be leaving the club after all, according to transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The 16-year-old is considered one of the biggest prospects at Arsenal, but he’ll soon be coming to the end of his current contract and there’s been talk of a possible move to rivals Chelsea or Manchester City, as per The Athletic.

Romano has given Arsenal fans some hope over this situation, however, as it seems the Gunners are still working to try to keep Nwaneri, and may still be able to turn this around.

“It is also my understanding that Arsenal have still chances to keep highly-rated youngster Ethan Nwaneri, they are trying their best, despite links with Chelsea and Manchester City,” Romano said.

“This will be discussed in the next days, and so should become more clear soon.”

That would surely be good news for Arsenal, who pride themselves on bringing through the best young players from their academy.

Bukayo Saka is the best recent example of a homegrown talent making it big at the Emirates Stadium, while others like Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson have also done well in the first-team.