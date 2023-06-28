Arsenal up the ante with a £105m bid for West Ham’s Declan Rice

Nobody can now accuse Arsenal of not being serious in their pursuit of West Ham’s Declan Rice after the Gunners submitted a British record offer for the player overnight.

The north Londoners have always been the favourites to sign the England midfielder, but until Tuesday night hadn’t come anywhere close to an amount which would see David Sullivan allow the deal to progress.

David Ornstein noted in The Athletic (subscription required) that the new offer is for £100m plus another £5m in add-ons, though it doesn’t specify the payment terms.

That’s important as it’s believed that the Hammers want the bulk of the fee paid upfront rather than in dribs and drabs.

This will allow them to go out and strengthen the squad in key areas as they look for more European success in the Europa League during the 2023/24 campaign.

From Edu and Mikel Arteta’s point of view, finally landing Rice would be a real statement of intent for Arsenal.

Having lost out on Mikhailo Mudryk to Chelsea 12 months ago, there was a possibility lightning was going to strike twice after Man City made an opening bid for Rice.

However, for West Ham to now turn down a bid of such magnitude would be foolish in the extreme, and getting it over the line quickly could see David Moyes able to execute other deals well before the start of pre-season which is surely the most preferable situation.