Ben Chilwell posts emotional message following father’s death

In a heartfelt tribute, English footballer Ben Chilwell expressed his deep sorrow and love for his late father, Wayne Chilwell, who recently passed away after battling a chronic illness.

Sharing his emotions with fans online, Chilwell took to social media to pay tribute to his late father Wayne, and said: “The reason I am where I am.

“The most loving dad, who always put everyone before himself and made everyone smile and laugh.

“I am so glad we got to live my dream together, and especially you seeing me make my debut for England.

“But more importantly we shared so many amazing memories away from football which I will remember forever.

“I will miss you every single day Dad. I love you so much.”