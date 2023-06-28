David De Gea posts cryptic tweet amid contract speculation

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has sparked intrigue among football fans with a cryptic tweet featuring only a yawning emoji.

This enigmatic post comes at a time when the Spaniard has been linked with a potential move away from Old Trafford.

Recent reports suggest that Manchester United had initially offered the Spanish shot-stopper, who is out of contract at the end of the month, a reduced salary, which was subsequently withdrawn. However, the club has since returned with a revised offer, offering an even lower salary (The Athletic).

The keeper’s tweet featuring the yawning emoji could be interpreted in several ways. It might signify the 32-year-old’s frustration or weariness with the ongoing contract negotiations. Alternatively, it could suggest that the goalkeeper is unfazed by the speculation circulating online, possibly indicating his willingness to agree to the club’s demands.

🥱 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) June 28, 2023

As the transfer window continues, it remains to be seen whether De Gea’s tweet is a playful tease or a genuine hint at his future plans. One thing is certain, though: the yawning emoji will leave the United-faithful eagerly awaiting further developments in this intriguing saga.