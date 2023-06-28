Arsenal close to agreement with West Ham over Declan Rice record-shattering transfer

Arsenal are reportedly now in advanced talks with West Ham over the transfer of Declan Rice, with an agreement edging closer.

This is according to the most recent updates from the Telegraph and ESPN, with things certainly seeming to move in a positive direction for Arsenal in what would be a record-shattering £100m-plus move.

Arsenal fans will hope this can finally be concluded soon, though the Telegraph note that a late bid from Manchester City could still change things.

Rice, however, would surely play more often in Mikel Arteta’s side, whereas there’d be huge competition for his place at the Etihad Stadium.

City already have the excellent Rodri in that defensive midfield role, while Mateo Kovacic has also just joined from Chelsea.

At Arsenal, Rice could perhaps be a future captain of the club and become a driving force towards getting them back to their best after they came so close to winning the title last year in an impressive challenge against eventual treble winners City.