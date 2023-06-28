“Arsenal’s to lose” – Declan Rice transfer talks ongoing but journalist has positive update

The Declan Rice transfer deal now looks like Arsenal’s to lose, according to Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg.

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail is saying similar, with the reporter stating that a deal is there to be done, though it seems West Ham are also waiting to see what Manchester City will do this morning in response to Arsenal’s bid for Rice.

All in all, it sounds like things are moving in a positive direction for the Gunners after their huge bid for Rice last night, with Fabrizio Romano also explaining in his exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier that the north London giants were starting to feel very confident about this deal.

Now Steinberg has had this to say on the situation…

West Ham waiting to see what Manchester City bid this morning. Talks ongoing with Arsenal over the structure of their £105m bid for Declan Rice. Size of the offer fine, but all about the payment terms. It’s still just about Arsenal’s to lose. — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) June 28, 2023

It seems Arsenal are now in a good position, with Mokbel also tweeting below that talks are ongoing, even if the current terms aren’t quite favourable enough for West Ham just yet…

? Negotiations linked to Arsenal’s £105million offer for Declan Rice to continue this morning. Structure of deal not agreeable for West Ham at this stage but a deal to be done. More on @MailSport — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) June 28, 2023

Arsenal fans will hope this has been a significant development for their club, in what would undoubtedly be one of the most ambitious signings in their history.

If AFC get Rice in for over £100m, they’ll smash their previous transfer record and the England international would also be up there in the top ten most expensive signings in football history.