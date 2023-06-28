European finalists to offer player swap deal to sign Wilfried Gnonto

According to recent reports, Italian club Fiorentina have expressed an interest in engaging in a player swap deal with Leeds United as a way to sign promising young talent, Wilfried Gnonto.

The potential transfer would see Fiorentina offering one of their own players in exchange for the highly sought-after Gnonto.

Wilfried Gnonto, a rising star in the football world, has garnered attention with his impressive performances for Leeds United’s senior first-team. The 19-year-old striker has caught the eye of several clubs, and Fiorentina, last season’s Conference League finalists, seem to be frontrunners to secure the Italian’s signature.

In return, Fiorentina are reportedly prepared to part ways with one of their players, whose identity remains undisclosed. The specifics of the proposed deal are yet to be finalised, but both clubs are believed to be open to the prospect of a player exchange. Whether or not one of Fiorentina’s squad wants to join Leeds following their relegation to the Championship last season remains to be seen though.

