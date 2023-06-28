“From speaking to people in Egypt” – Journalist makes interesting claim about Saudi’s interest in Mo Salah

The Saudi Pro League has been making headlines in the football world with its ambitious transfer moves. After the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Al-Nassr in December, the league has continued its impressive spree in the current summer transfer window.

Some of the notable signings include Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Edouard Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The league is also strongly linked with other top players like Hakim Ziyech, Sergio Ramos, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, and Saul, showcasing its desire to attract world-class talent.

One name that has emerged in the transfer rumors is Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. However, reports suggest that Liverpool and Salah are on the same page regarding the Saudi interest, with the club having no intentions of selling their superstar.

According to The Athletic, Salah is expected to stay at Liverpool due to a mutual desire to continue at the Merseyside club.

And Neil Jones, in his latest column for CaughtOffside, has echoed similar sentiments, stating that he doesn’t expect Salah to leave Liverpool this summer.

He emphasised Salah’s importance as one of the few world-class players remaining in the squad and highlighted Liverpool’s reluctance to entertain the idea of his departure. While there might be a chance of a future move, Jones believes it won’t happen this summer.

He wrote:

“I don’t think anything’s going to happen this summer, even if we do continue to see plenty of transfer rumours involving Saudi clubs, who clearly have big plans, but I don’t think Liverpool would even contemplate Salah leaving this summer.” “I also don’t think Salah is looking to leave Liverpool now. Still, if Saudi do keep trying to expand their empire, then I can see them viewing Salah, a prominent figure in world football, as a massive signing for them – you’d imagine that would be high on their agenda. So I think there might be a chance of a future move, from speaking to people in Egypt in particular, but definitely not this summer.”

Salah’s motivation to play at the highest level, compete for titles, and break records is well-known. Jones believes there is more to come from Salah in the European game, indicating that the Egyptian forward still has a burning desire to succeed at the highest level.

“He still has the motivation to play at the highest level, winning the Champions League, breaking records, competing for the Ballon d’Or, and that sort of thing. That’s what he lives for, and I think there’s more to come from him at the centre of the European game.”

Although a move to Saudi Arabia this summer seems unlikely, the possibility of a future transfer remains open. Salah’s stature as a popular figure in the African and Arab world makes him an enticing signing for the Saudi Pro League.

It will be interesting to see whether Salah chooses to continue playing top-tier football or considers a move to Saudi Arabia in the latter stages of his career.