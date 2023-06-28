England’s under-21s are cruising during Wednesday afternoon’s European Championship Group C tie against bitter-rivals Germany.

Opening the game’s scoring after just four minutes, Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer fired the young Three Lions into a first-half lead.

And doubling his country’s advantage 15 minutes later, Liverpool’s Harvey Elliot has scored a potentially tournament-defining goal.

Check out the moment the Liverpool midfielder went on dazzling run before beating opposition goalkeeper Noah Atubolu below.

Gol marcado por Harvey Elliott contra a Alemanha pela Euro Sub-21.pic.twitter.com/Q5yOMrFh99 — Central Liverpool Brasil (@central_lfc_br) June 28, 2023

Harvey Elliott went solo for his goal against Germany at the U21 Euros ? (via @CBSSportsGolazo)pic.twitter.com/72LIKULtxH — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 28, 2023

