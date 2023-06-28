Inter preparing new offer for Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea fire sale continues

The transfer cogs are continuing to whirr at Stamford Bridge with a deal for Romelu Lukaku to remain at Inter Milan in the offing.

At present the Belgian is still contracted to Chelsea, though it’s clear that he has no real intention of playing for the west Londoners again.

Ever since Todd Boehly took over at the club there has been drama. Two transfer windows full of purchases have now given way to the biggest fire sale ever seen at the club.

Not a day goes by seemingly without news of another player being helped out of the Stamford Bridge exit door, as the club go through some damage limitation.

Bringing the amount of players in the squad down is as important as getting salaries off the books to comply with Financial Fair Play.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), Inter are preparing to request another season-long loan for Lukaku with an option to pay €30m at the end of the 12 months.

More Stories / Latest News What English Football can expect from Ange Postecoglou Opinion: Erik ten Hag’s bravery in withdrawing Man United’s contract offer for David de Gea should be applauded Opinion: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is playing a dangerous game as Harry Kane courts Bayern Munich

Chelsea are likely to counter that by insisting that rather than an option to buy, that there will be an obligation.

Either way, it appears that both clubs are keen on finding an accord that suits all parties, and it would mean that Lukaku is yet another name on an incredibly long list of players that won’t be starring for the club under Mauricio Pochettino.