New Arsenal signing seen in club kit for first time as pictures and video interview leaked

Kai Havertz can surely officially be considered an Arsenal player now as he’s been pictured in full club colours in leaked pictures and videos online.

The Germany international is joining Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea, in a deal that has been on the cards for some time now, though without official word from either club just yet.

This is surely imminent now, though, with someone leaking the announcement on social media this morning, with a video of Havertz giving his first interview even making its way onto Twitter and elsewhere.

See below for footage of Havertz’s first interview as an Arsenal player…

Full Havertz interview for Arsenal pic.twitter.com/pMeyBoG3Ik — Asad?? (@asxd_98) June 28, 2023

This is not the first we’ve seen of Havertz in his Arsenal kit, with this image below also linked earlier this week…

Havertz had a mixed spell at Chelsea, but looks like he might be a better fit in Mikel Arteta’s side, who look a step up for the 24-year-old as well, as barely anyone has looked good in a Chelsea shirt for the last year or so.