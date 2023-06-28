Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names Man Utd’s two striker targets as Bayern to try again for Harry Kane transfer

CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the striker situation in this summer’s transfer market, with Manchester United now seemingly turning their attention away from Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Instead, the Red Devils are focusing mainly on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani and Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund as two attacking players they like, though nothing is imminent, according to Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

It seems Bayern Munich are likely to try again for Kane, who is a top target for Thomas Tuchel, whereas Man Utd could perhaps do well to look elsewhere as it seems pretty clear that Spurs won’t be easy to negotiate with, as Daniel Levy still very much wants to keep the England international.

Providing an update on Kante’s future, Romano said: “Crucial days are ahead for the future of Harry Kane. Bayern Munich have had an opening official offer rejected. They submitted a bid of €70m plus add-ons but Tottenham immediately said no – they were never going to accept that kind of fee for Kane. Bayern have been fans for a long time, and Thomas Tuchel is pushing for them to bid again, he’d love to sign Kane as part of his project.

“On the player side, Kane is open to Bayern move, that’s why they sent an opening bid … It’s crucial to understand Tottenham’s position as they insist to keep the player. I’ve always made it clear, whether Kane was being linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid, or anyone else, that Daniel Levy wants to keep the player and is never easy to negotiate with. Levy still dreams of Kane being at the club for the long term and so he’ll try everything he can to keep him.”

On who MUFC could look at, and other movement in the strikers market, the journalist added: “Nothing is currently imminent with some of the other big-name strikers who could be on the market this summer.

“Dusan Vlahovic’s future will depend on Juventus plans and new director Cristiano Giuntoli who’s set to join the club; for Victor Osimhen, I still see PSG as favourites but there has still been no official bid sent to Napoli and he remains on Bayern’s list.

“Randal Kolo Muani has also been linked with Bayern in the past, but is also appreciated by Manchester United, as is Rasmus Hojlund.”