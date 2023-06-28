Leeds agree managerial decision with two-time title winner

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United Football Club is reportedly edging closer to securing Daniel Farke as their new manager.

However, talks surrounding his appointment have hit a temporary snag due to the ratification process of the 49ers Enterprises’ takeover by the English Football League (EFL).

Farke, who recently left Norwich City after an impressive tenure, is believed to be a top candidate to fill the managerial void at Leeds. Known for his tactical acumen and ability to develop young talent, Farke’s potential arrival has sparked excitement among the Leeds faithful.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham “used” Man City interest to help with Declan Rice but Arsenal now “on the brink” of transfer
6ft 5in West Ham man could leave the club to play in Italy
Manchester City pull out of Declan Rice transfer, Arsenal now “confident” he’ll be theirs

The hold-up in finalising the deal stems from the EFL’s thorough review of the proposed takeover by the 49ers Enterprises, an American sports investment group. The club’s supporters eagerly await the EFL’s approval, which is necessary to progress discussions and secure Farke’s services.

Leeds United’s potential union with Daniel Farke is an exciting prospect, as the German manager has shown a knack for promoting an attractive style of football while achieving success in the Championship and Premier League.

More Stories Daniel Farke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.