Liverpool and Newcastle prepare to battle for €60m-rated Italian superstar

Both Liverpool and Newcastle United are likely to be active in the summer transfer window as they look to start off the 2023/24 Premier League season in the best possible way.

For the Reds, the new campaign represents an opportunity to get back to winning ways and show supporters that the last 12-18 months has just been a blip in form.

Though they’ll have no Champions League football, they have the consolation of player in the Europa League which could still make them an attractive enough proposition for potential new signings.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are on an incredible upward trajectory.

Under Eddie Howe’s leadership, the Magpies have gone from strength to strength on the pitch, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in two decades.

With owners the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) backing Howe all the way in the transfer market, Newcastle has become an incredibly exciting project to be involved with.

As we get deeper into the transfer window, the various needs of clubs will become more acute if they’ve not been able to secure their targets early.

To that end, a battle could end up developing between the Reds and the Magpies over Juventus’ Federico Chiesa.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Serie A’s ‘Old Lady’ are prepared to let the player leave for around €60m, and whilst Chiesa never really set the world alight during his time at Juve, he is only 25 years of age and, in the right team, can surely recapture the goalscoring form that has deserted him during his time with the Bianconeri.