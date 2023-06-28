Liverpool eyeing €70m transfer swoop for international star with perfect playing profile

The summer transfer window is beginning to heat up and Liverpool are one of the Premier League clubs that need to get some more business done if they want to challenge for the English top-flight title and win other competitions next season.

The Reds slipped away dramatically last season, and only a late surge saw them finish in the Europa League places.

It was bad enough that Jurgen Klopp’s side didn’t make the Champions League but it would’ve been a complete disaster if there was no European football at all for Liverpool to contest.

Some might say that having less games to play might be of more benefit, and there is a school of though that subscribes to that, however, getting into a regular rhythm is just as important so as long as there’s strength in depth, the elite clubs should be able to cope.

According to David Ornstein at The Athletic (subscription required), the Merseysiders are looking into the possibility of signing RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai to beef up their midfield options.

The Hungarian has a €70m clause in his contract, and the outlet note that a deal could be very difficult to get across the line, however, it would appear that he has just the right profile for what Klopp wants from an attacking midfielder, so the Reds will at least explore their options in this regard.

At 22 years of age, Szoboszlai clearly has a lot of football left to play, and if Liverpool can get the deal done, it would represent another piece of superb business for the club.