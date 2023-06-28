Manchester City pull out of Declan Rice transfer, Arsenal now “confident” he’ll be theirs

Manchester City are now out of the race for West Ham United captain Declan Rice, according to multiple journalists.

It seems increasingly likely that Rice will now be heading to Arsenal in what is sure to go down as one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer, as well as, almost certainly, one of the Gunners’ most significant signings of all time.

See below as Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail broke the news that City would now pull out of the race for Rice following Arsenal’s £105m bid for the England international, while Ben Jacobs has also added that the north London giants are now confident over this deal…

Arsenal’s £105m bid has seen Man City pull out of the race to sign Declan Rice. — Jack Gaughan (@Jack_Gaughan) June 28, 2023

Manchester City will NOT be matching Arsenal's £105m bid for Declan Rice. It's now up to Arsenal and West Ham to finalise a package with a deal close. #AFC confident. Rice wants Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/u2ziOY1kDt — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 28, 2023

It seems things still need to be finalised between Arsenal and West Ham, but City leaving the race looks like a huge boost for Mikel Arteta and co.

This follows Fabrizio Romano writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Arsenal were confident over landing Rice, and it now seems things are coming together for them in crucial developments this morning.