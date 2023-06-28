Moises Caicedo could be priced out of a move to Chelsea or Man United

One of the most talked about names in this summer’s transfer market is Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian has become hot property since it became clear that the Seagull’s were willing to accept that he could leave the club along with Alexis Mac Allister.

With Declan Rice expected to move to Arsenal, that could start a chain reaction for defensive midfielders at other Premier League clubs.

Man United, for example, have shown interest in Caicedo according to talkSPORT.

The outlet also mention that Chelsea could be a landing spot for the player and Arsenal, if they’re unable to land their top target, Rice, might even be in the mix for the youngster.

There’s one issue that could stop all three English top-flight clubs from going near him, however.

According to talkSPORT, Brighton apparently believe that their player is worth in excess of £100m, the same as Rice.

It’s an interesting standpoint for the club, given that, although they’re going places under Roberto De Zerbi, they’re not feasting from football’s top table just yet.

More Stories / Latest News Euro giants consider Arsenal transfer raid, Gunners likely to green-light move for £30-35m Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano sets the record straight on Kylian Mbappe Liverpool transfer claim “Arsenal’s to lose” – Declan Rice transfer talks ongoing but journalist has positive update

Demanding that amount of money at this stage for a player that appears keen to move on could end up seeing the club with egg on its face.

Will a sale of Caicedo weaken the Seagulls? Undoubtedly. Though it’s difficult to see that he’s worth as much as Rice who is an established and experienced Premier League captain.

Perhaps that’s been Brighton’s plan all along and, in the end, Chelsea and United will decide against a bid.