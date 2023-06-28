One of Brendan Rodgers’ final Celtic signings set for Juventus move

Timothy Weah looks set to seal a £12m move to Juventus. The USA Internationalist was one of Brendan Rodgers‘ final signings at Celtic looks set to be plying his trade with the Serie A giants with a move from Lille close to being announced.

Weah spent a short-term loan at Celtic, joining from PSG, before the son of George moved to Lille. In 108 appearances with the French club, Weah scored 8 goals and 8 assists playing a key role in winning the league in 2020/21.

Juventus have reached full agreement to sign Timothy Weah, here we go ⚪️⚫️🇺🇸 Deal agreed on €12m fee with Lille as medical tests will take place later this week on Thursday. Long term deal also agreed on player side, excited for new chapter in Italy. Done, set to be signed. pic.twitter.com/J6fM6Tg2PR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023

It was an exciting move when it was announced Weah was joining Celtic back in 2019 from PSG. The son of George Weah looked excellent, scoring on his debut against Airdrie. Although with Rodgers leaving for Leicester City, Neil Lennon decided to cut Weah’s game time and eventually cut his loan short as the player decided to pick his country over the Scottish Cup Final. In 17 appearances, he scored 4 goals.

Weah is clearly a talented player but the move symbolises a change in Juve’s strategy with regards to grandstand signings. They are moving away from high profile signings to revisit a modern, stat-based approach towards player recruitment. This is likely in response to their financial troubles.