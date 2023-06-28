One of Brendan Rodgers’ final Celtic signings set for Juventus move

Celtic FC
Posted by

Timothy Weah looks set to seal a £12m move to Juventus. The USA Internationalist was one of Brendan Rodgers‘ final signings at Celtic looks set to be plying his trade with the Serie A giants with a move from Lille close to being announced.

Weah spent a short-term loan at Celtic, joining from PSG, before the son of George moved to Lille. In 108 appearances with the French club, Weah scored 8 goals and 8 assists playing a key role in winning the league in 2020/21.

It was an exciting move when it was announced Weah was joining Celtic back in 2019 from PSG. The son of George Weah looked excellent, scoring on his debut against Airdrie. Although with Rodgers leaving for Leicester City, Neil Lennon decided to cut Weah’s game time and eventually cut his loan short as the player decided to pick his country over the Scottish Cup Final. In 17 appearances, he scored 4 goals.

Weah is clearly a talented player but the move symbolises a change in Juve’s strategy with regards to grandstand signings. They are moving away from high profile signings to revisit a modern, stat-based approach towards player recruitment. This is likely in response to their financial troubles.

More Stories / Celtic FC
What English Football can expect from Ange Postecoglou
Transfer news: Surprise Arsenal exit and potential replacements, Gabri Veiga to Chelsea or Liverpool & more
Celtic re-appoint Brendan Rodgers as manager on three year deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.