Things are beginning to hot up at White Hart Lane again as Harry Kane courts the attention of Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.

Make no mistake, the Bavarians would never have bid for the player if they hadn’t been given a sign that the England captain was ready to swap the Premier League for the German top-flight.

Though their offer of €70m/£60 might be considered lowballing, it’s more than fair when you consider Kane’s age and current contract situation.

To that end, Daniel Levy is once again playing a very dangerous game, and one in which he’s likely to be the loser this time.

He managed to hold Kane to his contract when Man City came calling, and he may even be able to rebuff Bayern’s interest this time around, but any thoughts he may have had in getting Kane to sign a new deal in 12 months will have evaporated.

The striker, if he doesn’t get his wish to leave again during the current window, will simply walk away for nothing a year’s time.

If Levy is such a brilliant, hard-nosed businessman, is that really the right way to be going about things?

Perhaps he can hold firm on a higher transfer fee, but not the £100m that it’s believed that the chairman wants for Kane.

Maybe he doesn’t want to be lambasted as the man that sold Kane, though he’ll get a lot more heat from supporters if there’s no money coming back with which to reinvest in the squad.