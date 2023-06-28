Photo: Disgraced broadcaster Richard Keys marries his daughter’s former best friend in secret

Sacked in disgrace by Sky Sports after making disparaging remarks with Andy Gray about assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis, Richard Keys is once again back in the media spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

It should be remembered that he was divorced by his wife of 36 years, after he was exposed as having an affair with his daughters best friend whilst his (now ex) wife was recovering from cancer.

At the weekend, Keys, 66, apparently tied the knot with Lucie Rose, 34, in a £20,000 ceremony which the Daily Mail described as hush hush and attended by only a few close family and friends, which did not include his 35-year-old daughter Jemma.