Saudi’s targeting Barcelona title-winner who can leave if acceptable bid is received

It would appear that the Saudi Pro League are going to stop at nothing to get the players that they want, and one Barcelona star is likely to be the subject of a bid shortly.

The Catalan club could be a fertile hunting ground for PIF or any other clubs from across the Middle East or Europe, given that their financial issues are well documented.

Despite managing to rid themselves of the wages of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the Spanish league giants are still struggling to be able to sign other players this summer.

It leaves them open to bids for all of their players, and whilst that doesn’t necessarily mean that a deal will be concluded, when Saudi money comes into play, both players and potential selling clubs are going to find it hard to turn down.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Al Ahli are targeting Barca midfielder, Franck Kessie.

The report goes on to say that the Catalans would be open to a move if an offer of €30m/£25.9m is received, and a doubling of Kessie’s salary will surely have him sitting up and taking notice.

Kessie scored the goal (against Real Madrid) which effectively sealed the league title for Barca last season, but the former AC Milan man was only ever used as a substitute or occasional starter.

With that unlikely to change for the forthcoming season, a move to the Pro League and more regular football may well be something he’ll consider.