Shaka Hislop believes that Eddie Howe’s acquisition of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan is a masterstroke, showcasing Newcastle United’s willingness to spend where there is a genuine need.

Hislop has acknowledged that Tonali perfectly fits Howe’s profile, being a young and dynamic midfielder who excels in a box-to-box role with a more defensive inclination.

The presence of other similar players like Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton further strengthens Newcastle’s midfield options.

“They are going to spend it [transfer budgest] where there is a need and Tonali certainly fits Eddie Howe’s profile because he’s a young, dynamic midfielder, who is box-to-box, more defensive,” Hislop told ESPN.

“They have a couple of those in [Bruno] Guimaraes and Joelinton.

“Newcastle spend, as much as you might question the price tag about Tonali,” he added.

“I certainly questioned the price tag around Alexander Isak 12 months ago, and given his performances, it was an absolute bargain.

“I think Eddie Howe has earned this little bit of wiggle room, in terms of not questioning the prices he is willing to pay.”

By securing the services of Sandro Tonali, Eddie Howe has made a statement about his ambitions for Newcastle United. The signing adds quality and depth to the squad, addressing a crucial need in the midfield. Hislop’s endorsement of Howe’s transfer strategy emphasises the confidence placed in the manager’s ability to identify and acquire the right players for the team’s progress. With Tonali’s arrival, Newcastle fans can be optimistic about the club’s prospects under Eddie Howe’s guidance.