Sky Sports: Leeds fan favourite in talks to complete European transfer

According to recent reports, Leeds United’s promising centre-back, Leo Hjelde, is said to be engaged in discussions with Serie A outfit Salernitana regarding a prospective permanent transfer to the Italian club.

The 19-year-old Norwegian defender, who joined Leeds from Celtic in January 2021, has shown great potential during his time with the English side.

Hjelde’s potential move to Salernitana could offer him an opportunity to further develop his skills and gain valuable first-team experience in one of Europe’s top leagues though. While the specific details of the negotiations remain undisclosed, it is evident that Salernitana sees Hjelde as a valuable addition to their defensive lineup.

This potential move to Serie A would mark an important milestone in Hjelde’s career, allowing him to showcase his abilities in a different footballing environment. It would also underline the growing reputation of Leeds United’s youth development system, which has been successful in nurturing and producing talented players in recent years.