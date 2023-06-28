“Potentially…” – Sky Sports reporter shares interesting Liverpool transfer update

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that Liverpool will be looking to strengthen their centre-back position this summer.

Liverpool had a disappointing season which saw them finish 5th in the league resulting them in missing out on the Champions League football for the first time since 2017.

Liverpool had a remarkable campaign just a year ago, narrowly missing out on a historic quadruple. However, they now aim to bounce back and reclaim their former glory. To achieve this, significant changes are expected within the squad this transfer window.

The departures of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, and Roberto Firmino have already been confirmed by the club. And they made their first signing of the summer in Brighton’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

While midfield reinforcements are clearly necessary, Sheth suggests that Liverpool also intends to strengthen their central defense.

They already have the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez in that position but Gomez and Matip remain very injury prone.

Sheth told GiveMeSport:

“Potentially, they’d want to strengthen in central defence because, since they’ve been phasing out the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino leaving on a free contract, they’ve reinforced that forward line to the point where I think they’re all set.

“They bought Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, whilst Firmino and Mane have gone. They’re all set in that area, it seems.”

They have been linked with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, and Leece’s Patrick Dorgu so far.

There have not been a lot of reliable reports from the Liverpool camp after the Mac Allister signing which has Liverpool fans worried. But Sheth’s latest claims could give them the glimmer of hope that there could still be more transfer activity from the Merseyside club.