Spurs open talks with Bundesliga club over highly-rated centre-back

Excitement is brewing among Tottenham Hotspur fans as reports surface of the club initiating talks to secure the signing of Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg.

According to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Daniel Levy’s Lilywhites are keen to land one of their top defensive targets.

The highly-rated Dutch centre-back is one of a handful of names on Spurs’ shortlist, with other players believed to include Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba. However, rumoured to be worth a lot more, the Burkinabe’s price tag is thought to have put Spurs off, hence why they will now pursue Wolfsburg’s Van De Ven.

News that Spurs are beginning to work on their summer targets will please fans, who are expecting James Maddison from Leicester City to be unveiled in the coming days following recent successful talks.

During his two years in the Bundesliga, Van De Ven, who has four years left on his deal, has directly contributed to four goals in 41 games in all competitions.

