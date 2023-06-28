West Ham in ongoing talks with Italian giants over ex-Chelsea man

The sooner that West Ham can sell Declan Rice, the quicker David Moyes can start to rebuild his squad ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

With the Hammers captain unlikely to stay at the club, it really is in everyone’s interests that David Sullivan and his counterparts at either Arsenal or Man City get the deal done quickly.

That would allow Rice to bed in at his new employers and the east Londoners to quickly complete any deals that are laying dormant at the moment.

Clearly, a defensive midfield replacement would be required, and to that end, Sky Sports Italy are reporting on West Ham’s interest in Denis Zakaria, a player who didn’t really set the Premier League alight when on loan at Chelsea.

Importantly, the article goes on to state that, on this occasion, the Bianconeri will not consider another loan deal for the 26-year-old Swiss international. It’s a permanent transfer or nothing.

It isn’t clear at this point, with talks ongoing, whether that type of arrangement will suit the Hammers, though the fact that Juve are in discussions with them shows that there’s a willingness to do business.

A positive aspect to the move from the player’s point of view is that West Ham will be in next season’s Europa League, whereas Serie A’s ‘Old Lady’ are unlikely to be in any European competitions themselves next season because of their financial predicament.

With the Zakaria deal seeming to hinge on what happens with Rice, it’s time for potential purchasers to get the deal over the line.