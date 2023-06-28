West Ham “used” Man City interest to help with Declan Rice but Arsenal now “on the brink” of transfer

West Ham United reportedly used Manchester City’s interest in Declan Rice to their advantage in terms of their negotiating position with Arsenal.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs on Twitter, with the journalist explaining that Rice’s preference was, however, always to move to Arsenal, and it now looks like the Gunners are on the brink of getting this huge statement signing done.

See below for Jacobs’ analysis, as he explained how West Ham benefited from City making an offer for Rice as well, while he also says there is now a strong framework in place for the England international’s transfer to the Emirates Stadium to be completed, and possibly quite quickly…

West Ham used #MCFC's rejected bid and overall interest to their advantage. But Arsenal know Rice wants them, and to stay in London, and that's helped in talks. And with Manchester City out, Arsenal are on the brink of landing their top summer target. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 28, 2023

Rice joining Arsenal would be a huge statement from Mikel Arteta and co. in what is turning out to be an exciting summer for the club as they go all out to improve on their title challenge last season.

AFC came really close to a first league title win in 19 years only for City to pip them late on, but a signing like Rice linking up with Arteta could be a real game-changer.