Manchester United appear to have finally made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Mason Mount.

According to the Athletic, Manchester United has now agreed on a fee with Chelsea in the region of £60 million.

Apparently, the Red Devils will pay £55 million upfront with the rest in add-ons.

Mount has been given permission to undergo a medical with Manchester United and he is expected to sign a contract with them until the summer of 2028.

The 24-year-old was linked with a number of Premier League clubs this summer, but Manchester United have now won the race to secure his signature.

The Red Devils needed to add creativity and goals to their midfield and Mount should prove to be a quality acquisition.

The Chelsea midfielder had a disappointing campaign last year and he will be hoping to get back to his best with a move to Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag has done well to improve Manchester United last season and he could be the ideal manager to unlock Mount’s potential.

The 24-year-old is a proven performer in the Premier League and he will be expected to make an immediate impact next season.

Manchester United had previously failed with three bids to sign the England international but the two parties have finally reached a compromise.

The Red Devils will be delighted to have added more quality to their ranks and they will be hoping to challenge for major trophies next season.