All systems go for Arsenal as permission for West Ham’s Declan Rice to undergo medical is granted

One of the transfer sagas of this summer window could soon be over after it was revealed that Arsenal have been given permission by West Ham for Declan Rice to undergo a medical.

According to talkSPORT, the next step in the transfer is about to be executed after the two clubs agreed on a fee of £100m plus £5m in add-ons, a record both for the Gunners and for a British player.

It would represent some serious business for the north Londoners in this window having already tied up Kai Havertz and with Jurrien Timber looking likely to join.

As long as the Hammers reinvest the money wisely, it also represents a fantastic deal for the east Londoners.

For once, David Sullivan has been able to stand his ground and ensure that he has got the very best price for his club. Considering that Rice made it clear he wanted to leave, that’s a stunning piece of negotiation – and the Gunners haven’t been ripped off either.

Frankly, it’s a deal that suits all parties and for a variety of reasons.

Once the payment terms of the deal have been agreed and Rice passes his medical, all that will be left to do is to unveil the player.

Mikel Arteta will surely be hoping that the 24-year-old is adept at providing the cover that his defence need as Arsenal aim to go one better than last season.