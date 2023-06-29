Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a big fan of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as it seems the club’s interest in him is becoming more concrete.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that Man Utd would face paying as much as €55million for the Cameroon international, so it’s not an easy deal for them to get done.

Onana has impressed in his time in Serie A, having also previously been a key player for Ten Hag when they were together at Ajax.

David de Gea’s future, however, is yet to be resolved, so it could hinge on how that develops, with plenty of mixed reports and speculation over the Spanish shot-stopper’s future.

Romano didn’t have details on that, but did suggest that interest in signing Onana could depend on what happens with De Gea, and that it could all become clearer soon.

“Keep an eye on Manchester United and Andre Onana, because my understanding is their interest is now very concrete,” Romano said.

“Let’s see if they will bid in the next few days, contacts are taking place and United are very serious about it, but it depends also on David de Gea. Erik ten Hag has been a big fan of Onana for some time, but Inter want Inter want €50/55m plus add-ons, so it’s not an easy deal. If De Gea leaves, Onana is one of the top options for United, but it’s not advanced yet.

“Chelsea have also been linked with Onana in the past, but for now their plan is different. There is a strong possibility that Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue as Mauricio Pochettino’s number one ‘keeper, and Chelsea will sign a backup option.

“They like Anatoliy Trubin at Shakhtar Donetsk – he’s one option who could come in to provide competition and replace the departing Edouard Mendy. That’s what Chelsea have in mind at the moment – a young talented goalkeeper, rather than to spend crazy money on bigger names like Onana or Mike Maignan.”